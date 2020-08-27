Overview

Dr. Haris Zafarullah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Zafarullah works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.