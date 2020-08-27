Overview

Dr. Haris Turalic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Turalic works at Premier Cardiology Care in Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.