Dr. Haris Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haris Kamal, MD
Overview
Dr. Haris Kamal, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Kamal works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5802
-
2
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5821Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamal?
The visit was excellent, outstanding and very happy
About Dr. Haris Kamal, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1619213386
Education & Certifications
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamal works at
Dr. Kamal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.