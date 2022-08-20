Overview

Dr. Haris Baig, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South.



Dr. Baig works at Texas Breast Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.