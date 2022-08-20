Dr. Haris Baig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haris Baig, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haris Baig, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South.
Dr. Baig works at
Locations
Houston Willowbrook13215 Dotson Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 894-8822
Texas Oncology - North Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 140, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 894-8822Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology-Tomball506 Graham Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 894-8822MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baig is my mom's doctor. He listens to my mom's questions and concerns and has uniquely helped her in her recovery. Having him as a doctor has made an enormous difference in her health. He has been a blessing in our lives.
About Dr. Haris Baig, DO
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig works at
Dr. Baig has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baig speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
