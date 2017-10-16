Overview

Dr. Haris Athar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Athar works at Central Connecticut Cardiologists in Hartford, CT with other offices in Weatogue, CT and Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.