Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD

Pediatric Urology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine

Dr. Ahmed works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5388
    Rutgers Health
    125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 659-9258
    Rutgers Health
    1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 659-9273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Cough
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Cough

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 15, 2022
Dr. Ahmed ranks highly for us. He trys hard to save his patients any discomfort associated with treatment. He quickly evaluates the (pediatric) patients ability to participate in their own care and SPEAKS directly to that patient explaining step by step what is going on in the presence of that parent or guardian. Ask as many questions as you need too, including definitions of medical terms and how treatment will directly affect the patient. You will get a clear answer to the best of his ability.
Lori F(Parent of Patient) — Dec 15, 2022
About Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063779429
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine
Internship
  • Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine
