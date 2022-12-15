Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 437-5388
-
2
Rutgers Health125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 659-9258
-
3
Rutgers Health1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 659-9273
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr. Ahmed ranks highly for us. He trys hard to save his patients any discomfort associated with treatment. He quickly evaluates the (pediatric) patients ability to participate in their own care and SPEAKS directly to that patient explaining step by step what is going on in the presence of that parent or guardian. Ask as many questions as you need too, including definitions of medical terms and how treatment will directly affect the patient. You will get a clear answer to the best of his ability.
About Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1063779429
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine
- Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.