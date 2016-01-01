See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Hariram Ganesh, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hariram Ganesh, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ganesh works at Saint Albans Medisys, Jamaica, NY in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and Ozone Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Pediatric Obesity and Pediatric Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jhmc Diagnostic and Treatment Center
    11120 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-9888
    Alvin N Eden Pediatrics
    10721 Queens Blvd Ste 7, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 704-5020
    Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-6938
    Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    9120 Atlantic Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 641-8207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Overweight
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Excessive Sweating
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Giardiasis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rickets
Scabies
Scurvy
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Hariram Ganesh, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1982946174
    Education & Certifications

    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
