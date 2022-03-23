Overview

Dr. Harini Sarva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sarva works at Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.