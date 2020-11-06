Dr. Harini Reddy, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harini Reddy, DDS
Dr. Harini Reddy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Dr Harini Reddy3000 Hungary Spring Rd, Richmond, VA 23228 Directions (804) 395-8687
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely amazing!! At what she does
- Dentistry
- English
- 1700047230
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.