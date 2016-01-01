See All Hematologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Harini Rao, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Harini Rao, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center - Paterson NJ

Dr. Rao works at NBIMC - Valerie Fund Children's Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valerie Fund Children's Center
    201 Lyons Ave Ste L-5, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6319

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Harini Rao, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245486141
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center - Paterson NJ
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harini Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rao works at NBIMC - Valerie Fund Children's Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rao’s profile.

Dr. Rao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

