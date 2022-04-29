Dr. Harini Jindal, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harini Jindal, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harini Jindal, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cumming, GA.
Dr. Jindal works at
Locations
-
1
Coal Mountain Dental Care3625 Browns Bridge Rd Ste 101, Cumming, GA 30028 Directions (470) 619-6120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jindal?
Dr Jindal is the most knowledgeable dentist I’ve ever been to. She knew exactly what treatment plan I need and even had knowledge of the rare connective tissue disorder I have and how it relates to my teeth and gums. The staff is friendly, especially Saraiya (sorry if misspelled) and they provide anything you need to feel comfortable if you have anxiety like I do. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Harini Jindal, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1447478417
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jindal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jindal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jindal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jindal works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jindal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.