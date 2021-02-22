Dr. Harini Jalagani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalagani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harini Jalagani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harini Jalagani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. Jalagani works at
Locations
Emory Heart Center Cartersville970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 280, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 607-7123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and caring.
About Dr. Harini Jalagani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1336111558
Education & Certifications
- Estrn Va Med Sch/Diabetes Ctr
- Sinai Grace Hosp
- Sinai-Grace Hosp
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
