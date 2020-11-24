Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Chahal works at
Locations
Fogg Maxwell & Lanier M.d. Inc.1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a return customer!! I have visited him twice for facial injections. When I went to him he was able to evaluate me and determine exactly what I needed based on my face shape and where my wrinkles were. The injections were quick and painless with no bruising. I have since been back and got another round and am just as happy as the first!
About Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- English, Persian, Punjabi and Spanish
- Male
- 1942580253
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
