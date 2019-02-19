Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harinder Gill, MD
Dr. Harinder Gill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center - Weston and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Waukesha Heart Institute Ltd.1111 Delafield St Ste 215, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 542-0074
Marshfield Medical Center - Weston3400 MINISTRY PKWY, Schofield, WI 54476 Directions (715) 393-1000
Inactive Mmc -beaver Dam Womens Health Center705 S University Ave, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 Directions (920) 356-6588
Heart & Vascular Institute LLC1611 Silvernail Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 542-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshfield Medical Center - Weston
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gill was excellent with my mom. He’s a straight shooter which I appreciate. I would strongly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437123049
- THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTTINGHAM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
