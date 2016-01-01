Overview

Dr. Harinder Dhanota, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.



Dr. Dhanota works at GARDEN CITY HOSPITAL in Garden City, MI with other offices in Yuba City, CA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.