Overview

Dr. Harinder Brar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Brar works at Oconee Surgical & Pediatric Associates in Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.