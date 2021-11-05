See All Gastroenterologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (372)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School of Medicine,Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Sheela works at Digestive and Liver Center of Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Ocoee, FL, Sanford, FL, Kissimmee, FL and Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive and Liver Center of Florida
    100 N Dean Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Oviedo Office Location
    1000 Executive Dr Ste 6, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Downtown Orlando Location
    721 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am -
    Sunday
    8:00am -
  4. 4
    West Orlando - Ocoee Location
    10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 289, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
  5. 5
    Sanford Office Location
    1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 206, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
  6. 6
    Digestive and Liver Center of Florida
    737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7391
  7. 7
    Digestive and Liver Center of Florida
    3000 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
  8. 8
    Digestive and Liver Center of Florida
    1720 S Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
  9. 9
    Digestive and Liver Center of Florida
    360 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 384-7388
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Blue
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Freedom Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 372 ratings
    Patient Ratings (372)
    5 Star
    (328)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 05, 2021
    The doctor was great. All the staff really good. I just loved. Thank you! Appreciate it.
    Carlton — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619931409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Ct School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Spartan Health Sciences University, School of Medicine,Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheela has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    372 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

