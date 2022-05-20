Dr. Vin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harina Vin, MD
Overview
Dr. Harina Vin, MD is a Dermatologist in Coppell, TX.
Dr. Vin works at
Locations
Coppell, TX215 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 170, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (469) 312-7302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Ut Physicians- Dermatopathology Lab6655 Travis St Ste 980, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 500-8268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harina Vin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1609225226
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vin.
