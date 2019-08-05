Overview

Dr. Harikrashna Bhatt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.