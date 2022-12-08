Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Iyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Center535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (848) 283-7353
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
He saw me and diagnosed my problem efficiently. The office was easy to get to and staff was helpful. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1972998631
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.