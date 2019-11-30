Overview

Dr. Haridas Biswas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Biswas works at Raj K Bhatia MD Inc in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.