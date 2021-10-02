Dr. Hari Tumu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Tumu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hari Tumu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Tumu works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Brain & Spine - Central3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 600, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5057
-
2
Austin Brain & Spine - Georgetown3201 S Austin Ave Ste 205, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-5058
-
3
Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 758-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tumu?
Dr. Tumu and staff are very caring and professional. He takes the time to listen and does not press surgery on you right away. He gave me options first. My Neurologist said he is the best surgeon to do my neck surgery.
About Dr. Hari Tumu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457427130
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital|Riverside Methodist Hospital|The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tumu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumu works at
Dr. Tumu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.