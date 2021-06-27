Dr. Hari Tunuguntla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tunuguntla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Tunuguntla, MD
Dr. Hari Tunuguntla, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers Health125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7775
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Few doctors exist with the capacity and dedication as Dr. Hari takes his patients seriously. In addition to his capacity and dedication, we find in him the human part of understanding of his patients. I would not look for another Dr. as long as he exists. Besides being grateful, I am alive because I found him. Thank you Dr. T.
About Dr. Hari Tunuguntla, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1285842310
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
- Medical College of Virginia- VCU
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tunuguntla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tunuguntla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tunuguntla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tunuguntla has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tunuguntla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tunuguntla speaks Hindi and Telugu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tunuguntla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunuguntla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tunuguntla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tunuguntla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.