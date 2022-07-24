Overview

Dr. Hari Veedu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Veedu works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.