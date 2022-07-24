Dr. Hari Veedu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veedu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Veedu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hari Veedu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Institute of Central California3838 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-7126Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Veedu is great. You don't find an epileptologist around with his knowledge and experience with seizure disorders. I HIGHLY recommend anyone with a history of seizures to make an appt with Dr Veedu. He is the Babe Ruth of epilepsy doctors.
About Dr. Hari Veedu, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Inst For Med Scis & Tech
- Government Medical College Jammu
- Calicut Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Veedu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veedu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veedu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veedu has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veedu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Veedu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veedu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veedu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veedu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.