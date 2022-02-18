Dr. Hari Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Kumar, MD
Dr. Hari Kumar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Community Howard Regional Health.
Dr. Kumar works at
Community Physician Network, Heart and Vascular Care1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 520, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care998 E Main St Ste 201, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
normally I am usually on the difficult side to be impressed but I must admit that I was very impressed by Dr. Hari Kumar, vascular surgeon with Community Health Network, Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. He was very thorough in his exam of my injured leg and properly treated it. A very patient and kind gentleman as well. Very satisfied with Dr Kumar and highly recommend him.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1669651790
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
- Community Howard Regional Health
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kumar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.