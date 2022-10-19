Dr. Hari Kannam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Kannam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hari Kannam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Kannam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 632-6331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kannam?
With aortic stenosis, my prognosis was not good, probably ending with congestive heart failure at some point in time. After a heart catheter and a number of tests it was determined I was a candidate for TAVR procedure. Meeting with TAVR team, doctors, and given much documentation about what all was involved I decided to have the TAVR procedure. Dr Hari Kannam was one of surgeons and in my opinion was knowledgeable and self assuring to me and I felt confident of his capabilities.
About Dr. Hari Kannam, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952542375
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Siddhartha Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kannam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kannam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kannam works at
Dr. Kannam has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Endocarditis and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.