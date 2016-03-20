Dr. Hari Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Joshi, MD
Dr. Hari Joshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Lehigh Valley Cardiology Assoc2649 Schoenersville Rd Ste 301, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joshi is a excellent Doctor and has a deep concern for his patients. He makes you feel very comfortable and explains things that is easily understandable. I am glad that he has worked with me. Albert Brackbill
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
