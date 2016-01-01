See All Nephrologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Hari Garapati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hari Garapati, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hari Garapati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with University of Alabama Hospital

Dr. Garapati works at Montgomery Kidney Specialists in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jogy Varghese, MD
Dr. Jogy Varghese, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Pedro Rademacher, MD
Dr. Pedro Rademacher, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Kidney Specialists
    2034 Chestnut St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 239-4025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic
  • Prattville Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Patewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garapati?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hari Garapati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hari Garapati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garapati to family and friends

    Dr. Garapati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garapati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hari Garapati, MD.

    About Dr. Hari Garapati, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285895540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hari Garapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garapati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garapati works at Montgomery Kidney Specialists in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Garapati’s profile.

    Dr. Garapati has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Garapati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garapati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hari Garapati, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.