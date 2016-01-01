Dr. Hari Garapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Garapati, MD
Overview
Dr. Hari Garapati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with University of Alabama Hospital
Dr. Garapati works at
Locations
-
1
Montgomery Kidney Specialists2034 Chestnut St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 239-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garapati?
About Dr. Hari Garapati, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1285895540
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garapati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garapati works at
Dr. Garapati has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garapati speaks Hindi.
Dr. Garapati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.