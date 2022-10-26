Overview

Dr. Hari Diwakaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Diwakaran works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.