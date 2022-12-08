Overview

Dr. Hari Bezwada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Bezwada works at PRINCETON ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.