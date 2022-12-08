Dr. Hari Bezwada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bezwada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Bezwada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hari Bezwada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Bezwada works at
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bezwada replaced both of my hips 3 years ago. I am forever grateful that he was my surgeon....I was in great hands throughout the entire experience. Recently, I visited Dr. Bezwada for a follow-up, etc., and I was blown away that he immediately reminded me of (and imitated) how I used to struggle to walk, pre-surgery, and then asked me how married life was (I had told him, around the time of the surgeries, that I was recently engaged). I cannot imagine how many patients Dr. Bezwada has, yet he remembered those two things specific to me, 3 years later. THAT is the best bedside manner EVER. I can't believe he remembered those details about me. That's a doctor that cares about each and every patient. Dr. Bezwada is top notch! :-)
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861426835
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bezwada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bezwada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bezwada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bezwada works at
Dr. Bezwada has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bezwada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Bezwada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bezwada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bezwada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bezwada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.