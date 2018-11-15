Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD
Overview
Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD is a Pharmacologist in Durham, NC. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tharwani works at
Locations
-
1
MD Psychiatry & Emotional Health, PLLC6104 Fayetteville Rd Ste 101, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 908-6446Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
MD Psychiatry & Emotional Health, PLLC530 New Waverly Pl Ste 314, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 854-0021Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Duke psychiatry speciality Clinic2000 Regency Pkwy Ste 280, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 238-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tharwani?
Dr. Tharwani has been a lifesaver for our family! Not only has he been patient with treating my husband's OCD and Anxiety, but he has worked with our entire family to ensure we understood the struggles he is having and coping mechanisms to Live Your Best Life Now!
About Dr. Haresh Tharwani, MD
- Pharmacology
- English, Hindi and Sindhi
- 1790869618
Education & Certifications
- Psycho-Somatic Medicine
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia University
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharwani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharwani works at
Dr. Tharwani speaks Hindi and Sindhi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.