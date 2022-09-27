See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, VA
Dr. Haresh Ailani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haresh Ailani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Ailani works at Eye Consultants Of Northern Virginia in Springfield, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Consultants of Northern Virginia PC
    8136 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste B300, Springfield, VA 22152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 451-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Eye Consultants Northern Virginia, PC
    2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 110, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 670-4700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 27, 2022
    Caring, trustworthy and up to date professional . Explains condition and treatment very clearly.
    — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Haresh Ailani, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992964837
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Institute
    Residency
    • North Shore/Long Island J Hlth Sys
    Internship
    • George Wash U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • City University Of New York Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Haresh Ailani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ailani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ailani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ailani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ailani has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ailani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ailani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ailani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ailani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ailani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

