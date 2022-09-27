Overview

Dr. Haresh Ailani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Ailani works at Eye Consultants Of Northern Virginia in Springfield, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.