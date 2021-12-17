Dr. Hardildar Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hardildar Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hardildar Gill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.
Locations
Lourdes Counseling Center1175 Carondelet Dr, Richland, WA 99354 Directions (509) 943-9104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gill is a great!! Highly recommended. Great listener, repeats back to me what he hears, and offers great advice. I’m lucky that I have him as my Psychiatrist.
About Dr. Hardildar Gill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1356785406
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
- University of Manitoba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
