Overview

Dr. Hardildar Gill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.



Dr. Gill works at Lourdes Counseling Center in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.