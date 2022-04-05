See All Family Doctors in Hammond, IN
Overview

Dr. Hardik Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad|Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Oak Street Health Hammond in Hammond, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Hammond
    5818 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 268-4028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Hardik Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1164668778
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Park
    Medical Education
    • BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad|Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Parkview Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hardik Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Oak Street Health Hammond in Hammond, IN. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

