Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Doshi works at
Locations
Discreet Plastic Surgery1599 E 15th St Ste 6, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 705-9025Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about how great Dr. Doshi was to work with ! Dr. Doshi was exceptional at explaining and performing my procedure as well as post-op follow up . He continually checked in on me and made himself readily available to answer any questions that I had . I would definitely recommend Dr. Doshi to anyone considering having a procedure done .
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245520014
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Childrens Hospital Of New York
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.