Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hardik Doshi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Doshi works at Discreet Plastic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Discreet Plastic Surgery
    1599 E 15th St Ste 6, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 705-9025
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF)  Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 29, 2022
    I can't say enough about how great Dr. Doshi was to work with ! Dr. Doshi was exceptional at explaining and performing my procedure as well as post-op follow up . He continually checked in on me and made himself readily available to answer any questions that I had . I would definitely recommend Dr. Doshi to anyone considering having a procedure done .
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245520014
    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Childrens Hospital Of New York
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
