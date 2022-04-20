Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardik Bhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hardik Bhatt, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
Ocala Lung and Critical Care1834 SW 1st Ave Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5552
Alliance Medical Associates Inc10969 SE 175th Pl Ste 200, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (800) 213-8513
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, very informative, I am very happy I found him. He did not make you feel rushed, answered all your pertinent questions
About Dr. Hardik Bhatt, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1639424849
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.