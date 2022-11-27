See All Gastroenterologists in Irvine, CA
Gastroenterology
Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente

Dr. Singh works at Champaign Dental Group in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Barrett's Esophagus and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Irvine Office
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618
    Maher Gobran MD A Medical Corp.
    1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 570, Orange, CA 92868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 27, 2022
    My second time with Singh, it was great experience of endoscopy. I felt back to normal when I got back home.
    Chanthy — Nov 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, Punjabi and Spanish
    1275544074
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Kaiser Permanente
    Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    University Of Southern California
    Gastroenterology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Barrett's Esophagus and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

