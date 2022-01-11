Overview

Dr. Hardeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Singh works at Digestive Disease Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.