Dr. Hardeep Phull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hardeep Phull, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Phull works at
Locations
Palomar Health Medical Group2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 140, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hardeep Phull, MD
- Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1306103510
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Thornton Hospital - La Jolla
- Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
