Dr. Hardeep Minhas, DPM
Dr. Hardeep Minhas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Horizon Medical Center1301 N Plum Grove Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 490-0600
2
NWI Foot And Ankle Clinic2308 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 315-4458Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
He’s the best! I had bunion surgery by him and it looks amazinngg!!!!!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University Of Illinois
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
