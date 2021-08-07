Overview

Dr. Hardeep Minhas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Michigan City.



Dr. Minhas works at Horizon Medical Center in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.