Overview

Dr. Hardeep Dhindsa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center.



Dr. Dhindsa works at HD Retina Eye Center, Ltd in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.