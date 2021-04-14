Overview

Dr. Hardeep Bal, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Bal works at Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.