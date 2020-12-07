Overview

Dr. Harchetan Sandhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Plumas District Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Leena Singh MD Inc. in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Temporal Arteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.