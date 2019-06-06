See All Cardiologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Harcharn Chann, MD

Cardiology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Harcharn Chann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Chann works at Cardiac Care Physicians Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hs Chann MD
    6089 N 1st St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93710 (559) 449-9100

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 06, 2019
I am a physician here in Fresno County, I have referred many patients to Dr. Chann. I have been his patient for many years and respect him immensely. I could not recommend him more highly.
Dr. Black — Jun 06, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Harcharn Chann, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 49 years of experience
  • English, Hindi
  • Male
  • 1962429753
  • U Conn
  • South Baltimore Genl Hosp-U
  • South Baltimore Genl Hosp-U
  • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

