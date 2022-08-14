Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harcharan Gill, MD
Overview
Dr. Harcharan Gill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Gill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stanford University875 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 725-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 426-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
I was diagnosed with a lesion on my right kidney. I got a referral to Stanford and by the luck of the draw, I was treated by Dr. Gill. He is simply the finest doctor, of any kind, that I have ever seen. He patiently explained what the tests meant, let me and my wife ask as many questions as we needed to ask. When surgery was indicated, he referred me to another on his team, as he is not a surgeon. Six years later, I am cancer free. Dr. Gill is a very special doctor and I have absolutely no qualms about recommending him for anyone that hears the words “We think you might have kidney cancer”.
About Dr. Harcharan Gill, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1326152422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.