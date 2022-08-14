Overview

Dr. Harcharan Gill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Gill works at Stanford Cancer Center in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.