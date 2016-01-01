Overview

Dr. Harbans Multani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bear Valley Community Hospital and Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.



Dr. Multani works at Harban Multani, MD in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.