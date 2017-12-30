See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Harar Yusuf, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
18 years of experience
Dr. Harar Yusuf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WOMAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Yusuf works at Fort Worth VA Outpatient Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Bartlett, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    2201 SE Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76119 (817) 730-0160
    Primehealth Medical Center, P.C.
    6637 Summer Knoll Cir Ste 101, Bartlett, TN 38134 (901) 372-5260

Dec 30, 2017
DR. YUSUF IS AN OUTSTANDING PHYSICIAN TO SAY THE LEAST! HE REALLY CARES ABOUT US AND I CAN SEE IT IN THE WAY HE TREATS US. ALWAYS PROFESSIONAL AND ALWAYS SO NICE AND POLITE. HE ALSO IS SO BENEVOLENT IN SO MANY OTHER WAYS, I JUST CAN'T LIST THEM ALL. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM TO ANY PERSON LOOKING FOR A GREAT MAN MAKING A HUGE DIFFERENCE IN THE WORLD WE LIVE IN! GOD BLESS YOU HARAR!! GEORGE STELLWAY
GEORGE in NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Dec 30, 2017
About Dr. Harar Yusuf, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1578760344
Education & Certifications

  • WOMAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Internal Medicine
Dr. Yusuf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yusuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yusuf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yusuf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yusuf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yusuf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

