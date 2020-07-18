Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Office5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 120, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 415-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I am so glad to have Dr Singh as my sleep doctor. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate with his care. He listens attentively, took his time to explain things and I got all my concerns addressed. The best thing ever is the introduction of air mini for my travel. It has helped so much and very convenient for myself and my boyfriend. Thank you Dr Singh and your office staff for taking care of me and treating me like family????
About Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1154410967
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern - Sleep Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Hospital - Psychiatry
- Weiss Memorial Hospital/University Of Chicago
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.