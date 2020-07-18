See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Haramandeep Singh, MD, Inc in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 120, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 415-5353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 18, 2020
    I am so glad to have Dr Singh as my sleep doctor. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate with his care. He listens attentively, took his time to explain things and I got all my concerns addressed. The best thing ever is the introduction of air mini for my travel. It has helped so much and very convenient for myself and my boyfriend. Thank you Dr Singh and your office staff for taking care of me and treating me like family????
    — Jul 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD
    About Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154410967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern - Sleep Medicine
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital - Psychiatry
    Internship
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital/University Of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haramandeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Haramandeep Singh, MD, Inc in San Ramon, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

