Overview

Dr. Haralambos Demetriades, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Demetriades works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ, Barnegat, NJ, Brick, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.