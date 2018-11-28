See All Spine Surgeons in Ocean, NJ
Dr. Haralambos Demetriades, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.4 (59)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haralambos Demetriades, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Demetriades works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ, Barnegat, NJ, Brick, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Medical Associates
    1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Monroe
    294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 495-1888
  3. 3
    Barnegat
    500 Barnegat Blvd N, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 488-3988
  4. 4
    Brick Office
    1640 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 458-7866
  5. 5
    Freehold Office
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 462-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 28, 2018
    Dr. Demetriades is professional, knowledgeable, encouraging and informative. His manner is so soothing and puts this patient at ease. Highly recommended!
    R.P. in Belmar , NJ — Nov 28, 2018
    About Dr. Haralambos Demetriades, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730148719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
