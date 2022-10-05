Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hara Berger, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hara Berger, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Berger works at
Women's Health Partners, LLC6859 SW 18th St Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-3775
Womens Health Partners LLC7545 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 734-5710
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
My recent appointment with Dr Berger was via telegraphy. The appointment was a consult to review some test results that my primary doctor ordered. She was very nice and was very knowledgeable about the subject and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Hara Berger, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1275964124
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Tufts University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
